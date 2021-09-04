Four suspected armed robbers have been shot dead by members of the community watchdog at Denkyira Akwaaboso.



Reports gathered indicated that the suspected robbers attempted robbing an illegal mining site in the area.



The robbers, who were over 10, asked the illegal miners to hand over to them all the minerals they had retrieved.



The incident degenerated into chaos and sporadic gunshots between the illegal miners and the suspected robbers.

This drew the attention of the community watchdog members who were not far from the site.



Four of the robbers were shot dead during the exchange.



The rest of the suspected robbers managed to escape.



The situation, according, to some witnesses, was life-threatening since some had to run for their lives.



One of the witnesses said the watchdog arrested the four suspected robbers and were about to send them to the Police station, but the other robbers exchanged gunshots with them following which the four died.



The Police are currently investigating the matter.