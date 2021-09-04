Actress Yvonne Nelson has sparked an online debate with a tweet that triggers a deep-seated concession about sexual preferences.



According to her, though many women have seductive bodies, some men still prefer to have intimate relationships with other men.



She wrote: “A time when plastic surgery is very common, I mean women look like dolls these days…BUT…STILL… our men love their boyfriends / boyFRIENDS. Kindly explain.”

The tweet has garnered different interpretations, but the actress herself is keeping her cards close to her chest. These are some of the many explanations for the tweet:



“She means that men prefer to be with men instead of women even though women are like very hot nowadays.”

