Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has sparked an online debate with a tweet that triggers a deep-seated concession about sexual preferences.

According to her, though many women have seductive bodies, some men still prefer to have intimate relationships with other men.

She wrote: “A time when plastic surgery is very common, I mean women look like dolls these days…BUT…STILL… our men love their boyfriends / boyFRIENDS. Kindly explain.”

ALSO:



The tweet has garnered different interpretations, but the actress herself is keeping her cards close to her chest. These are some of the many explanations for the tweet:

“She means that men prefer to be with men instead of women even though women are like very hot nowadays.”