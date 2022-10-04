The Ministry of Health has inducted newly qualified Medical Herbalists from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to take on the challenge of providing healthcare to the good people of Ghana.

The theme for the ceremony was “Governments policy on digitalization and promotion of Traditional medicine in Ghana.”

Speaking at the 4th induction ceremony held in Accra, the Deputy Minister for Health, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, said the government of Ghana has committed to the singular goal of developing traditional medicine to the level where people seeking healthcare will have the option of conventional medicine or herbal medicine for their healthcare delivery.

“Currently, there are 55 Government hospitals across the country with Herbal Units superintendent by Medical Herbalists providing herbal medicine services,” she said.

Hon. Tina Mensah has revealed that the introduction of the Ghana Card and the Ghana Post address system among others by the government has contributed to identifying and weeding out the quacks in the system.

She said, with an efficient address system, Traditional medicine practitioners registered with the Traditional Medicine Practice Council are well traced and can no longer hide in the dark operating to the detriment of unsuspecting Ghanaians.

“The addition of Medical Herbalists to our healthcare system especially the delivery of primary healthcare is a major boost as we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal Target, that is Achieving Universal Health Coverage,” she added.