The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has assured customers in the Greater Accra, Northern and Upper West regions of regular service despite flooding incidents at its treatment plants in parts of the country.

Transformers powering the Nawuni-Dalun treatment plant have been damaged while rain waters have flooded the pump house at the Jambusi plant.

The Communications Head for the Company, Stanley Martey, gave this assurance in an interview with Joy FM on Monday.

“Affected areas will have low pressures but will still have water because you have to do water demand management within the metropolis so that you can share the water equitably, so that is under control,” he said.

Touching on the Weija dam, Mr Martey said GWCL had to open four spill gates of the Weija treatment to save the integrity of the dam.