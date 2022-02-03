Some traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle) in Accra have fallen foul of rules governing Operation Clean Your Frontage.

One person has been arrested while others have been summoned.

The Environmental Health Task Force from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly discovered that Alex Baah, a public toilet and bathroom operator in the area, has connected the toilet to gutters in front of some shops, thus exposing the faeces with its attendant health hazards.

Despite complaints by the traders on several occasions, Mr Baah is said to have turned a deaf ear to their concerns.

The AMA Environmental Health Director, Madam Florence Kuuikyi, detected that most of the gutters in front of shops were choked and covered with slabs.

The team forced the traders to remove the slabs and supervised the desilting of the gutters and cleaning of their frontage.