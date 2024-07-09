Clean Accra Campaign journeys to Circle [Photos]

Petty traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange took a break from their businesses on July 9th, 2024, to actively participate in the Clean Accra campaign.

They diligently cleared their surroundings of filth as part of the initiative spearheaded by the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in anticipation of the Homowo celebration.

Sanitation Officers were on hand to assist the traders in loading garbage into trucks provided by the Municipal Waste Management Department to ensure the campaign’s success, which has garnered widespread public support.