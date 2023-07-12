A man, believed to be mentally ill, has been knocked down by a car on the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

The accident reportedly occurred at 7:00 am on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

According to reports, the individual was struck by a vehicle while wandering through the narrow streets of the interchange.

The circumstances leading to the accident are still under investigation, and the identity of the person has not been disclosed at this time.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the individual appeared to exhibit signs of mental illness, which may have contributed to his presence in the area.

