All 10 candidates have now been given the green light to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership position after they were cleared by the vetting committee.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, after the committee submitted its report on Monday.

The statement noted the Committee recommended the 10 individuals as eligible to participate in the upcoming election subject to the approval of the National Council.

They are former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Energy Expert; Kwadwo Poku, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Energy Minister; Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko and former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The rest are; Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Agric Minister; Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Essikado Ketan MP; Joe Ghartey and former Mampong MP; Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Meanwhile, the National Council of the party is scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.

The ground is now set for the August 26 Super Delegates Congress where the first five candidates will be elected to contest the presidential primary in November, as the party laces their boots to retain power.

The election has been tipped to be a fierce contest between Dr Bawumia and Mr Kyerematen as their campaign teams just like the others, have been crisscrossing the country over the past few months interacting with delegates ahead of the primaries.

