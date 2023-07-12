Ghanaian musicians, Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie have been nominated for the 2023 Headies awards in Nigeria.

This was confirmed by the organisers of the prestigious award scheme in the early hours of Wednesday, July 12.

The Ghanaian music stars were nominated in the Best West African Artiste of The Year Category alongside The Therapist from Liberia.

The Academy states the category is for artistes of West African descent with the most outstanding achievements and impact across Africa in the year under review.

Official date for the 2023 Headies is yet to be announced.

