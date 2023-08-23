

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kwadwo Poku, has revealed that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has failed to honour all invitations or meetings organised by the other aspirants.

This follows claims made by Boakye Agyarko, also a flagbearer aspirant in the upcoming NPP Presidential Primaries, that nine out of the 10 aspirants have been meeting to discuss their policies and explore possible alliances ahead of the presidential primaries.

However, the Vice President has been absent in all these meetings.

According to Kwadwo Poku, while he does not fault Dr Bawumia for failing to show up to any of these meetings, he believes the Vice President may be sticking to his own campaign strategy and may reach out to other aspirants following the Super Delegates’ Conference slated for Saturday, August 26.

“You see, as Mr Boakye Agyarko said on your show (PM Express), there isn’t a cabal or Mafioso or whatever. Look, I have Mr Addai Nimo’s number, I have Dr Apraku’s number, and I have honourable Alex’s number. We’ve all talked among ourselves.

“In the meetings that were held or even the letter you remember we wrote a petition to the party for the centralized voting – when the letter was done, it was sent to Dr Bawumia, but he just refused to sign it. So everything that we have done, we’ve made attempts, and he’s aware of everything that we’ve done,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has denied claims that these meetings have been geared at alienating Dr Bawumia in the event of a run-off.

According to him, no one has been plotting against the Vice President, hence, those claims are unfounded.

“As you go into such a race where there are 10 people, you need to be sure of, in case you don’t make it, who do you back. Or in case you make it who do you now get to align with you? So that discussion has been ongoing.

“What everybody has to realise is that eventually there’s going to be a winner. Now if five comes off on Saturday and five goes into November 4th, and nobody even gets 50 plus one, there is going to be a run-off between the top two.

“So everybody at any point in time needs to be conversant with the other person’s message. So the conversation I am part of is the conversation to get to know the other aspirants. There isn’t a conversation that is saying that we’re going to basically go against any establishment or candidate.

“I don’t think nobody has said ‘let us go after somebody’, that is not what the conversation is. There has been no conversation where somebody has been called an establishment candidate,” he said.

