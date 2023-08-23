Former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has expressed interest in becoming the running mate to NDC’s Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

He says any such a call from John Mahama will be welcomed with no hesitation.

“If one wishes to go to Canaan and is advised to go through Jerusalem, is it not the same? We are one party, so if he makes the offer, I will accept it with open arms,” said Kojo Bonsu.

Commenting on how he can help his party win the presidential election if given the mandate, Mr Bonsu said he will help drive voters in the Ashanti region towards the NDC.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, he said coming from the Ashanti region will contribute largely to the success of the NDC’s victory in the region.

“I will capture all the votes from Ashanti, and the NPP’s 80% and 75% will be reduced to 40. I will see to that in the Ashanti region, even if it kills me. I will come and work hard for the Ashanti region and the people to bear witness to the unifying spirit of the NDC,” said Kojo Bonsu.