New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has expressed confidence in securing victory in the presidential primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Backing his assertion, Dr Akoto highlighted his vision to diversify Ghana’s agricultural sector through comprehensive policies and programs.

He emphasised that, this approach is pivotal in revitalizing the country’s economy and alleviating the enduring hardships faced by Ghanaians.

Speaking to journalists at his campaign headquarters on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, after securing the third position on the ballot, Dr Akoto said he is the beacon of hope for Ghana.

He has urged NPP delegates to resist intimidation and external influences and vote massively for him.

“I am more motivated than ever to carry the NPP’s flag and ultimately secure power for the party. Among all the candidates vying for the NPP flagbearer role, who presents a vision more compelling than mine? My aspirations for the NPP and for Ghana instill hope, and that’s why hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians are urging me to press on and fight until I bring power to them. I can’t let them down,” he affirmed.

He added, “I am Ghana’s hope. I have already outlined the broader strokes of my vision. As the campaign advances, numerous Ghanaians have assured me of their support, and I’m not retreating.”

Dr Akoto, a former two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso in the Ashanti region, placed fourth in the NPP Special Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

In the run-up to the NPP’s November 4 primary, Dr. Akoto is poised to intensify his campaign efforts while recalibrating his strategies.

Over 200,000 party delegates are expected to vote in this highly anticipated presidential election.

The Akoto campaign team is working to secure more than half of the votes, a crucial milestone in determining who leads NPP in the 2024 general elections.

