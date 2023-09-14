The Black Stars of Ghana will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications games at home with a game against Madagascar in November 2023 as full fixtures have been revealed.

The four-time African champions have housed in Group I alongside West African giants Mali, Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic, and Chad.

The Black Stars will open their qualification games when they host Madagascar, the Barea, between November 13 and 21.

Ghana will then trek to Comoros for the second qualifying match in across the same period in November as the remaining eight games will take place in 2024 and 2025.

The Black Stars are seeking a fifth World Cup appearance after their maiden participation in 2006, 2010, 2014 and the last edition in Qatar last year.

The nine groups will play in a home and away, round-robin, format with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA playoff tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA’s six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (Concacaf).

Two of the six teams will be seeded based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams.

Below are Ghana’s full fixtures for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:

13 – 21 November 2023 Ghana x Madagascar || Comoros x Ghana

03 – 11 June 2024 Mali x Ghana || Ghana x Central Africa

17 – 25 March 2025 Ghana x Chad || Madagascar x Ghana

01 – 09 September 2025 Chad x Ghana || Ghana x Mali

06 – 14 October 2025 Central Africa x Ghana || Ghana x Comoros

