Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano has disclosed that Thomas Partey is set to leave Arsenal this summer, with the club already eyeing replacements for the 30-year-old midfielder.

During an appearance on the JD Football Show on YouTube, Romano revealed that Arsenal is weighing options including Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz and Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi to fill Partey’s shoes.

“Thomas [Partey] will be moving on. Arsenal has a few players lined up, so there’s a strong possibility they’ll bring in a new midfielder,” he commented on the show.

Partey’s future has been uncertain in recent months, partly due to recurring injuries that have led the club to refrain from offering him a new contract, especially with just a year remaining on his current deal.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, Partey struggled with injuries, featuring only fourteen times for the Gunners, starting nine of those matches.

Last summer, the midfielder was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, although the deal fell through. However, recent speculation has tied Partey to Barcelona.

Having joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after the activation of his £45 million release clause, Partey has accumulated five goals in 95 appearances for the Gunners.