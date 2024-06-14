Veteran football administrator, Harry Zakour has urged fans to be patient with the Black Stars’ returning coach, Otto Addo.

Zakour’s appeal follows Addo’s recent success, leading Ghana to back-to-back victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

After a challenging start to the qualifiers, the Black Stars made a comeback with a 2-1 victory over Mali’s Eagles in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 win over the Central African Republic’s Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium in their third and fourth matches, respectively.

These victories have elevated the four-time African champions to second place in Group I, with nine points from four games.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show Friday, Zakour, a former CEO of Hearts of Oak, emphasized the importance of supporting Addo to build a strong team.

“Otto Addo is doing well, but we need to support him,” Zakour stated. “He has shown he is capable, but we must be patient and provide the necessary support for him to build a formidable team” he stated.

Addo and his team will now shift their focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this year before resuming their World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 against Chad and Madagascar.