Ghana coach Otto Addo has refuted claims of interference by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), asserting that he independently makes all decisions.

The 43-year-old, who returned earlier this year on a 34-month contract with an option for a 24-month extension, has successfully led the Black Stars to consecutive wins against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Starr FM, the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach emphasized that his player selections are free from political or administrative influence.

“I make my own decisions. We sometimes discuss things with our technical staff, but ultimately, I have the final say on player choices and strategies,” Addo said. “If that wasn’t the case, I wouldn’t be here.”

Addo also commended the GFA for respecting his autonomy in team decisions.

“I want to thank the GFA for not interfering in my selections. They have allowed me complete freedom, which I believe is the best approach. Interference is not unique to Ghana; it happens elsewhere, even in Europe,” he noted.

Ghana triumphed 2-1 over Mali in Bamako and secured a thrilling 4-3 victory against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Looking ahead, Addo and his team will focus on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September before resuming their World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, where they will face Chad and Madagascar.