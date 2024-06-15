The Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) has insisted there will be no need for a load-shedding timetable despite the announcement of a three-week power interruption.

The Deputy Managing Director, Ing. Kwadwo Obeng has said a scheduled timetable may not be accurate if other faults and maintenance works also occur.

Ing Obeng was speaking at a public forum on addressing the power sector challenges on Friday.

“We’re collaborating with local manufacturers, we’re collaborating with companies that have plants here…there’s more certainty in the amount that needs to be shed, then the utilities can also plan, then we’re definite.

“We know there will be a three-week [challenge], do we even know the quantum, we don’t know the quantum. Without the quantum, how do you even prepare the schedule? There are several factors, having known the quantum, you need to know the duration, there’s an off-peak period, peak period,” he said.

ECG and the Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) on June 13 announced a three-week load management plan due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria.

The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has stated that, these maintenance activities are expected to continue for three weeks.

ALSO READ: