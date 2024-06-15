Sunyani Senior High School is the 2024 Bono-Ahafo Zonal Championship of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The school beat two-time champions, St. James Seminary SHS, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel SHS and Kintampo SHS to lift their first regional trophy.

The Saints had in their last regional championship truncated the chances of Sunyani SHS to lift the trophy after they beat them by a landslide margin.

With composure and determination to prevail, SUSEC left no stone unturned as they fixed their gaze on the ultimate prize to make history.

The first round of the contest saw Sunyani SHS taking the lead with a 4-point margin but St. James Seminary overtook them in the second round.

The boys from Abesim however toppled in the penultimate round after failing to answer correctly at least three of their questions while Sunyani SHS outran them.

In the final round, SUSEC extended their lead after claiming one of the riddles.

Kintampo SHS despite a shaky start managed to grab some points in the riddle round to inch closer to St. James Sem. with just a point difference.

The ladies up the hill of Mt. Carmel however sat aloof while their contenders went at each other for the championship trophy.

The auditorium of the Sunyani Technical University was thrown into frenzy after Sunyani SHS won the grand finale with 38 points.

St. James ended the contest with 31 points while Kintampo SHS and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel placed third and fourth with 30 and 18 points respectively.

The students on the campus of Sunyani SHS went ballistic during the arrival of their quiz team who brought glory and fame to the school and alumni.

The school is assertive of yet another historic win at the national tournament.

