Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) shrugged off competition from St. Mary’s SHS, Tema Methodist, and Chemu SHS in the Greater Accra Regional Championship of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The 2023 Greater Accra Regional Champions once again booked a spot in the regional championship finals on Thursday, decisively defeating their competitors and leaving them no chance to catch up.

The ‘Ɔdadeɛ boys’, known for their academic prowess, dominated the entire competition to emerge victorious with a staggering 76 points.

Tema Methodist SHS came in second place with 17 points, St. Mary’s SHS secured third place with 16 points, and Chemu SHS trailed with 12 points.

In the first round of the competition, the eight-time record champions took a commanding lead with 25 points. Chemu SHS came in second place with 8 points, St. Mary’s SHS secured third place with 6 points, and Tema Methodist lag with 2 points.

As the contest progressed into the second round, the atmosphere brimmed with excitement as PRESEC doubled their lead, further widening the gap between them and their competitors.

They ended the second round with a total of 57 points, while their competitors remained stuck with the same points they had from the first round.

In the third round of the competition, the Presecans continued to demonstrate their academic prowess and intellectual skills, further widening the gap. With a whopping 73 points, they completely outclassed their competitors, leaving them no room to catch up.

PRESEC maintained their lead and secured additional points in the final round of the contest to emerge victorious.

