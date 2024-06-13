Achimota School secured a resounding victory in the Greater Accra Regional Championship finals slot of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

They fiercely battled against St. Thomas Aquinas, St. John’s Grammar School, and West Africa SHS to progress to the regional championship finals on Thursday.

Despite failing to reach the finals of the Greater Accra Regional Championship last year, Achimota School made a strong comeback, earning a coveted place among the schools heading to this year’s regional championship finals.

Armed with determination and unwavering focus, Achimota entered the competition, yearning for a triumphant moment.

They dominated the entire contest, emerging victorious with a whopping 37 points. St. John’s Grammar School came in second with 31 points, while St. Thomas Aquinas secured third place with 13 points, leaving West Africa SHS trailing with 12 points.

In the first round, Achimota School took a commanding lead with 16 points, leaving West Africa SHS and St. John’s Grammar with 6 points each, and St. Thomas Aquinas trailing with 5 points.

They extended their lead in the second round, reaching a total of 18 points. St. John’s Grammar came in second with 11 points, while St. Thomas Aquinas overtook West Africa SHS to come third with 9 points.

Achimota continued to demonstrate their academic prowess in the third round, widening the gap further with 31 points.

St. John’s Grammar also improved their score, securing 24 points, leaving St. Thomas Aquinas and West Africa SHS trailing.

In the final round of the competition, the two-time champions solidified their lead, booking a slot in the regional championship finals and leaving their competitors trailing.

