The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Addah, is concerned about the time allotted for investigations into the death of the patient who was dumped in the bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

According to her, 30 days is too long to bring the perpetrators who committed this inhumane act to face justice.

This comes on the back of an instruction by the Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye for the committee formed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to investigate the alleged abandonment of a patient at Gomoa Ojobi to submit its findings within 30 days.

The committee comprises the Deputy Director-General of GHS, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon from Ridge Hospital, representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Social Welfare Department, and a senior Nurse Manager.

The committee’s task is to determine the full circumstances of the case and recommend appropriate actions.

But speaking on Newsfile, the GII boss found it too long a time for a conclusion to be reached especially when there is evidence and accounts from various quarters in connection to the development.

“In this case, 30 days to what? Everything attests to what has been done. There is evidence to show that wrong has been done and certainly, those who have done the wrong are known. So why do we need 30 days to establish these facts which have already been established?”

“It is through these we continue to see impunity thrive, it is through this we continue to let people go and when people continue to go scot-free for doing such wrong and such inhumane acts, then people are emboldened to continue to carry on,” she added on Saturday, June 15.

The investigation will focus on establishing the patient’s identity and background, reviewing the events leading to the patient’s admission to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, and examining the diagnosis and management at the hospital.

It will also scrutinize the processes involved in the patient’s discharge and transportation to Ojobi, identify all individuals involved in these actions, and report on any other relevant issues arising from the incident.

The Health Minister charged the committee with a thorough investigation to uncover all aspects of the case and ensure accountability.

The committee is expected to provide comprehensive recommendations to prevent similar occurrences and improve patient care standards at healthcare facilities under the GHS.

On Friday, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, called for the immediate summoning of the board and management.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the matter demonstrates “the height of inhumanity and parliament should take an interest.”

On Wednesday, June 12, a woman with P.O.P on both legs, wrapped in a cloth with a wheelchair by her side was left in a bush.

Reports indicate that, the woman was abandoned by an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba according to some eyewitnesses in the community.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 14, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, condemned the act and insisted that all stakeholders involved be urgently summoned to address the issue.

“It has been reported that doctors and nurses at the Winneba Government just threw out a patient who had an accident because they couldn’t locate her family.

“They just took her in an ambulance and went and dumped her in the bush and she died after three days.”

Specifically, the MP demanded that “we have to summon the Health Minister, the Ghana Health Service, and the board and management of the Winneba Government Hospital.

Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stated that he has already written to the hospital demanding a full report on the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said it had commenced investigations into the incident.

The Majority Leader believes that Parliament must allow the Ghana Health Service to conclude its investigation into the matter.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin expressed concern over the recurrence of such incidents in the country and urged the Ghana Health Service to expedite their investigation.

