The Upper East Regional police have called on the general public, especially residents, to as a matter of urgency, collect some 27 unidentified bodies in their mortuary.

The unidentified bodies were collected from various locations across the region between the year 2020 and 2023.

The exercise has become necessary to decongest the morgue in order to enhance operations and also afford relatives to give their deceased relation a befitting burial.

Failure to collect bodies, the police said the Regional Hospital will be forced to hold a mass burial to depose their bodies in the next 21 days which falls on August 1, 2023.

Relatives who wish to identify their bodies are advised to contact the Medical Director, Bolgatanga or Upper East Regional police command for further education.

