In a heartwarming development, Benjamin Darko, a brilliant Secondary School graduate whose exceptional performance in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) captured the attention of the online community, has been granted a full educational scholarship by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

This scholarship will enable Darko to pursue his passion for Chemical Engineering at the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST).

The development was announced in a Facebook post by the GNPC Foundation. The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Dr Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, announced this remarkable scholarship package in the presence of Master Darko and his family.

Dr Eduah emphasised that the Education & Training unit of the Foundation is committed to providing support and restoring Darko’s hopes. Collaborating with educational partners, the GNPC Foundation has taken steps to facilitate Master Darko’s successful admission into the next enrollment window at KNUST.

Despite achieving an impressive score of 5A’s and 3B’s, the determined 21-year-old former Science student from Presbyterian Senior Secondary School (PRESEC) – Legon has faced financial obstacles that hindered his pursuit of a Medical-Science related course at the university level.

To keep his dreams alive, Darko has been engaged in various menial jobs since 2021 while working diligently as a fuel attendant at a GOIL station in Kumasi. His inspirational journey gained national attention after his result slip went viral on social media.

Dr Eduah expressed the GNPC Foundation’s understanding of the challenges faced by many parents and students seeking educational advancement under financial constraints. He affirmed the foundation’s commitment to facilitating the realisation of dreams through scholarships and other educational intervention programmes.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, shared her delight in being able to contribute to Benjamin Darko’s educational journey. She congratulated Darko on his scholarship and advised him to remain disciplined throughout his time at the university.

Overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement about finally being able to resume his education, Benjamin Darko expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the GNPC for their contribution towards shaping his future. He assured everyone that he would give his best and make the most of this opportunity.

With this remarkable act of support from the GNPC Foundation, Benjamin Darko’s determination and dedication to his education are set to be rewarded as he embarks on his academic journey at KNUST, setting an inspiring example for aspiring students across the nation.

