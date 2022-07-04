'If you extort, you’re gone!' - Operation Clean Your Frontage taskforce warned

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has warned personnel deployed to ensure a cleaner Accra to execute their duty diligently.

According to him, reports of abuse and extortion during the discharge of their duties will not be taken lightly.

“Anybody who even makes an attempt to collect somebody’s tomatoes, you are gone… If you make an attempt to extort from somebody, even one cedi, you are gone,” he said on Monday.

He was speaking at a brief ceremony in Accra to deploy some 898 men and women as part of the Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the need for the programme as it begins today.

He subsequently cautioned the City Response Team against acts that will undermine the intent of the task force.

“Discharge your duties professionally as you have been trained by the military. You are not to brutalise the people. You are supposed to engage them,” he added.

The team has since paraded through major streets in the capital in a procession.

The taskforce is expected to clamp down on the indiscriminate disposal of waste across the city.