Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP), Henry Quartey has said there is no bad blood between him and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe (IC) Quaye.

According to him, IC Quaye remains his political godfather amidst all odds.

“IC Quaye continues to be my godfather, he continues to be my godfather, and he will be my godfather. Nobody knew me, I worked with him [IC Quaye] as his special assistant from 2007 and arising out of that, I have gotten to where I have gotten to. I do what is needed of me as a son and that is what I will continue to do,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

This comes after the former Ayawaso Central MP accused Mr Quartey of disrespect and sabotage during the just ended primaries.

IC Quaye in 2012 supported and blessed Mr Quartey to succeed him as he bowed out of parliament.

However, for reasons not known, he ditched the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s camp to support NPP’s former youth organiser, Moses Abor.

But Mr Quartey who insisted they are still on good terms, added political friends may not be forever.

“To the best of my knowledge, I have not fallen out with him. Maybe he wants me to go in a style that I also feel that I have to be my own man. Be my own man not forgetting that he is my godfather.

“As a good friend, you should know that there is no permanent friend and permanent enemy in politics and if you cannot distinguish between the two, then you have a problem. I could have my campaign manager today with me and tomorrow he is going to be with my opponent,” he added.

Mr Quartey retained the Ayawaso Central candidacy with 594 valid votes in the primary on Saturday, January 27.

His victory means he has secured the seat for the fourth consecutive time.

His competitor, Moses Abor polled 326 votes.

