Regional Minister Henry Quartey has taken a decisive step by prohibiting the sale of political party paraphernalia during festivals in Accra.

This move, according to the Minister, aims to preserve the sanctity of festivities and prevent them from being exploited for political gains.

He has assigned the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) the responsibility of ensuring that the upcoming Homowo festival remains a celebration devoid of the sale of party-related products.

Addressing a meeting of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), Mr Quartey emphasized the urgency of issuing a press release to enforce restrictions on certain business activities in specific parts of Accra, including the curbing of the sale of political merchandise.

Minister Quartey remarked: “We want the people to truly enjoy the spirit of the festivals without the intrusion of partisan elements. Festivals should be about unity and cultural celebration, not about promoting political agendas.”

The practice of vending party paraphernalia during festivals in Accra involves the sale of various items such as flags, banners, t-shirts, caps, stickers, and other materials adorned with the insignias, emblems, or slogans of political parties.

These materials are often sold by political party supporters as a means of raising funds for party activities and demonstrating their allegiance.

It is important to note that the sale of political party paraphernalia must adhere to local regulations and guidelines set forth by the MMDCEs and other relevant authorities.

These regulations encompass crucial aspects such as the designated locations for stalls, safety protocols, licensing prerequisites, and adherence to public order.

“We want to strike a balance between freedom of expression and maintaining the peaceful atmosphere of festivals. This directive is in line with our commitment to upholding public decorum while respecting democratic principles.” He added.

During an informal conversation with the press following the GARCC meeting, Mr Quartey underscored the necessity of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council promptly releasing an official press statement outlining the details of the new directive.

This step will ensure that both the public and vendors are informed and aware of the regulations in place.

The Minister stated, “Transparency is key in our efforts to maintain the integrity of festivals and uphold the values of our diverse community.”

