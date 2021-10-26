The Deputy Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education, Yaw Opoku Mensah, has assured that all completed E-blocks will be put to use during the next academic intake.

According to him, the current New Patriotic Party government has been able to complete 31 of the inherited E-block projects.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, he expressed optimism the facilities will help ease infrastructural pressure on Senior High Schools across the country.

Mr Mensah, however, debunked assertions that the current government has abandoned the E-block projects, stating additions have been made to create a convenient teaching and learning environment.

“The current government has added dormitories to accommodate students who will be travelling from outside the school’s designated communities since some of the locations made accessibility a challenge,” he said.