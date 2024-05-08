The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the resolution of all technical challenges that previously halted the limited voter registration exercise across various districts.

The first day of the exercise on Tuesday was marred by internet disruptions and other technical hitches, causing hours of delays and leaving applicants and party agents stranded.

The EC admitted that it encountered these technical challenges in several registration centres, which delayed the registration process.

But today, Wednesday, MAY 8, the case is different in parts of the Ashanti Region.

Persons who were seen in the queue at the regional EC head office were waiting for their turn, while others had just been handed their cards.

One elated registrant told JoyNews “we came early in the morning and the process was going on well.”

“We did everything well. I thought we would be late, but we are done,” she added.

The 21-day exercise is expected to end on May 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the EC has hinted at the possibility of extending the limited voters’ registration period if deemed necessary to accommodate all eligible citizens.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, on May 7, the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe emphasised that, the decision to extend the registration period would depend on the turnout and the number of people still in the queue by the end of the scheduled registration period.

“Extending the number of days for registration will depend on some factors. If at the end of the registration period, there are a lot of people in the queue, we will get to know them and address them,” he said on Tuesday.

