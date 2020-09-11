Family of Kumawood actor, Andrew Ntul Mensah, popularly known as Scorpion GH, suspect persons involved in the shooting of the actor were contracted to kill him.

According to them, the actor and other tenants in the house have confirmed the armed men repeatedly said he was their target.

The actor was shot twice in the thigh and rib by persons who broke into his apartment on Thursday dawn.

Scorpion GH, who usually plays action roles in movies, was able to flee the scene after struggling with the criminals.

He, however, sustained gunshot wounds and was later rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

His brother, who spoke to Luv News’ Nana Yaw Gyimah on anonymity, said his brother is lucky to be alive.

“My brother told me when the assailants got to him, one said kill him and let’s go so it was obvious they were just there to kill him,” he said.

He indicated that because Scorpion rushed out of the room, it saved his wife and children from being hurt.

“He was their target so they run after him when he escaped and shot him twice before he [Scorpion] got help from neighbours,” he recounted.

The family is appealing to the police to hunt for the suspects and bring them to book.

“We thank God for saving his life but we want to police to arrest the gang,” he added.

Play attached audio above for more: