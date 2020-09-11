A video of the Orlando State Department of Police briefing the media on the arrest of Pastor Sylvester Ofori, 35, has emerged.

Detectives of Orlando PD gave a live briefing on the capture of the suspect who murdered his wife outside a local credit union where she worked, September 8.

According to the lead detective in the case, Pastor Ofori surrendered peacefully and was also co-operating fully with police.

Watch the briefing session in the video which was embedded from the Orlando PD’s official Facebook page below:

Below is the arrest notice which was published by the Department shortly after the briefing.