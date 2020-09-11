Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has laid the mortal remains of his late mother, Juliana Diaba, to rest, after a grand funeral.

The funeral of the former Fulham defender’s mother was held in Tema from Friday September 4, 2020, to September 6, 2020.

Madam Diaba passed away on April, 21,, 2020, at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra.

Being the mother of a prominent person, her funeral was always going to attract a number of stars and it did.

Photos from the funeral show a number of prominent Ghanaians who joined Paintsil to mourn his mother.

Among those who attended the funeral were former Black Stars captains Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan.

Other football stars included Laryea Kingston, Jerry Akaminko, former BlackStars coach Akwasi Appiah, Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko, Yussif Chibsah, and Godwin Attram, among others.

Apart from the football stars, there were other prominent people like Agya Koo, Hassan Ayariga, Kwaisey Pee and Nathaniel Attoh.

The photos were shared by John Paintsil’s wife, Adjoa Broni, who expressed their appreciation to the stars for their support.

Madam Diaba was 63 before her passing. She left behind Paintsil and six other children and 15 grandchildren.

The funeral of Paintsil’s mother comes a little over one month after the footballer’s wife celebrated her birthday.