Popular Ghanaian comic actor and Kumawood veteran, Akwasi Boadi, known popularly as Akrobeto, has stunned his many fans and followers with a new photo.

In the new photo of the actor spotted on social media, he is seen dressed as a reverend minister and was carrying a Bible.

The photo also saw him keeping a straight face as he points his finger at the camera as if he was reprimanding someone – more like one of his congregants.

Akrobeto was wearing a clerical and blue shirt and stood in what looked like a photo studio or booth.

It is yet to be known if the photo was taken for a new project the actor is working on or he is trying to enter Bible school.

Akrobeto, however, appeared very serious in the dress and it looked like he would do very well if he switches roles from acting to evangelism.

The actor is the only one who would be able to explain why he was in such clothes and what purpose it was serving since the photo has already gone viral.