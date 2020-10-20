The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards Committee has announced shortlisted names for the 25th GJA Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Movenpick Hotel on Saturday, October 24, 2020.



Among the list are Adom TV journalists and presenters Kwame Anum, Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa, Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, Samuel Alfred Amoh and Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

Adom TV, Asempa FM and Nhyira FM were also among the TV stations to be honoured for their comprehensive and quality reports during the period under review.

Seven journalists from Joy News were also shortlisted for the award.





Speaking at the press conference to announce the nominees, the chairperson of the GJA Awards Committee, Betty Appau-Oppong, said the awards seek to identify journalists who have distinguished themselves in 2019 and those who made outstanding efforts in 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his part, President of the GJA, Affail Monney, revealed that the rationale behind this year’s awards ceremony is to encourage journalists to climb international heights.



He advised media practitioners to be careful with their work as the country prepares for the crucial December 7 elections.