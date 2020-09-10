Dancehall musician, Ras Kukuu, has denied rumours making rounds that his Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) plaque for being the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ 2020 has been stolen.

According to him, though many online portals published the story without concrete evidence, he is not bothered since the plaque is resting in his home.

It is not missing. Its in my armpit, if you want it come and get it.

When asked why he has been touring with the plaque while Kuami Eugene, who won the ‘Artiste of the Year’, is not doing the same, he noted that Kuami Eugene’s award is for the corporate and not mine which is for the ghetto youth [SIC].