An audiologist known as ‘the wax whisperer’ has said even he was left feeling a little nauseous after removing wax from a man’s ear which had been building up for 16 years.

Stomach-churning footage shows specialist Neel Raithatha removing mounds of wax and dead skin which had accumulated in a single ear of one of his patients.

Neel, who gained his nickname online after sharing videos of some of his most extreme cases, says he was visited by a man at his private clinic in Oadby, Leicestershire, who was experiencing ear pain, vertigo, and disequilibrium for several weeks.

He had previously had a radical mastoidectomy, during which a bone at the back of his ear was removed as it had become infected.

Neel said it was the ‘largest haul of earwax and dead skin I’ve ever removed from a single ear’ (Image: Mr Neel Raithatha / The Hear Clinic & Clearwax / CATERS NEWS)

It took him nearly an hour to do (Image: Mr Neel Raithatha / The Hear Clinic & Clearwax / CATERS NEWS)

The procedure requires regular cleaning of the ear but in this case it had not been done properly for over a decade and a half.

Neel’s camera footage provides clear evidence of the build up, showing the inner ear to be full of gooey and dark coloured wax which had accumulated over time.

It took Neel almost an hour to remove it all and fully clean out the man’s ear – a process which he said usually takes five to 10 minutes for most patients.

The audiologist said: “I was shocked by just how much earwax and dead skin I removed from a single ear.

“It was comfortably the largest haul of earwax and dead skin I’ve ever removed from a single ear.

“I must admit, I did become slightly nauseous when I saw just how much earwax and dead skin that I removed.

“I successfully managed to remove the severely impacted earwax and keratin build-up, but it was a very difficult and complex case.”