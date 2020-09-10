A group, calling itself Concerned Citizens of Akyem, has taken to the streets to demonstrate against former President John Mahama and National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly describing them as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafia’.

The group, made up of the chiefs and residents of Akyem Abuakwa, Kotoku, and Bosome, all in the Eastern region are demanding an apology from the NDC flagbearer.

Clad in red and black, the residents, numbering over 200, held numerous placards with various inscriptions.

The demonstration followed a statement made by President Nana Akufo-Addo that his predecessor, Mr Mahama had endorsed a post by Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, which described some people in his government as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’ who are looting the State.

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, subsequently called on the former President to apologise for the comment.

But, responding to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Mr Mahama said attempts by President Akufo-Addo to campaign on ethnic lines by accusing him of insulting people from the Akyem tribe will not wash.

He defended the post by arguing that President Akufo-Addo has been engaging in name-calling since he was in opposition and must, therefore, not be offended to be at the receiving end when in power.

The NDC has also come to defend the statement and refused to apologise on behalf of Mr Mahama.



The Deputy General-Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, who spoke to JoyNews, said members of the ruling NPP have taken the words from the post out of context.

He explained that, the tag was in relation to a selected group of people in government and not every member of the Akyem ethnic group.