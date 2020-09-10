The police investigator, working on the case involving landlord Steve Nana Kankam, who allegedly shot his tenant in cold blood at Ofankor Spot M in Accra, has denied reports that the suspect is missing.

This follows earlier suspicions expressed by the family of the deceased, Benjamin Okyere, that the suspect had gone missing.

The family at the last court hearing revealed that their checks at the Ankaful and Nsawam prisons indicated that the suspect was not in custody as ordered by the court.

It was based on this revelation that the judge, presiding over the case at the Abeka District Court, Her Worship Mrs Adwoa Akyaamaa Ofosu, ordered the prosecutor to bring an investigator working on the case to answer questions on the whereabouts of the suspect.

In court on Wednesday, the investigator, Inspector Oppong Bekoe, explained that the suspect was in the Accra Central Police cells.

According to him, the suspect was not taken to the Ankaful Prisons because they were still conducting investigations.

“The suspect is at the Accra Central Police Cells because we needed him for investigations,” he told the court.

He added that they would transfer the suspect to the Ankaful Prisons tomorrow because they had completed their investigations and forwarded the docket to the Attorney General’s office.

Asked if the deceased’s family was aware of that information, Inspector Bekoe explained that he had told the father of the victim and one other witness in the case.

But, father of the deceased, Rev Joseph Okyere, denied knowledge of that information.

He, however, told Adom News’ Maabena Duho Mensah that he was content with the response from the investigator and would follow suit to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

The case has been adjourned to September 30, 2020.