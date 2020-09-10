Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh aka Dr Obengfo, proprietor of Obengfo Hospital at Weija, has set social media users drooling over his curvaceous wife.

In the photo, the thick-tall woman is seen flaunting her huge backside in a white outfit as she poses for the camera.

According to Dr Obengfo, his wife, identified as Mrs Grace Obeng-Andoh, is one of his clients.

ALSO READ:

Taking to his Instagram page, he noted that he intentionally shaped the Obengfo First Lady to look good.

Many followers have commended him on the body transformation works with his wife replying with a love emoji.

Watch the photo below: