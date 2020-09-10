The National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) on Tuesday arrested four Nigerian nationals at Muntinlupa City for alleged involvement in an international syndicate that hacks and siphons funds from banks.

According to the NBI, the fraudsters’ transactions were traced when they hacked a system of one Philippine bank, where at least P100 million were transferred and funneled into a different account.

One of the suspects’ Filipina girlfriend admitted to having used her account to deposit and withdraw money amounting to at least P2 million, which was supposedly for tuition.

Blank ATM cards and bank receipts were confiscated from the suspects.

The Nigerians denied the allegations, citing that they were there to study and that they know nothing about the hacking incident. The funds withdrawn were donations from a Nigerian student community, one of them said.

The NBI said the Nigerians violated the Access Device Law, Anti-Cybercrime law and falsification of public documents.