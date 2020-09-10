Ghanaian musician, Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic, has sent an important to politicians ahead of the December polls.
According to him, citizens are now vigilant, hence the next crop of politicians will have a hard time.
He stressed the past years have been ‘an eye-opener’ and people will not just accept anything from politicians.
He sent forth these words when he took to Twitter and tweeps.
Though some followers agreed with him, others believed history would always repeat itself.
The next crop of politicians won’t have it easy kwraaa with the way ppl dema eye dey open . We won’t just accept anything oooo— #TEACH (@trigmaticrocks) September 8, 2020