The late mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Victoria Agbotui, is set to be buried on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The family formally informed President Nana Akufo-Addo of her passing and funeral arrangements on Monday at the Jubilee House.

Executioner of the Anlo State, Dan Abodakpi, said the family has decided to organize the entire funeral and burial in a day, beginning with a filing past at the forecourt of the State House at 8 am.

“Your Excellency has graciously agreed and indeed given instructions to facilitate this whole process” he noted.

A non-denominational Church Service will immediately follow, which is scheduled for between the hours of 9 and 10:30 am.

Final interment, according to the Mr Abodakpi, will take place at her hometown, Dzelukope in the Volta Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of government’s support for the funeral.

Madam Victoria Agbotui died on September 24, shortly after her 101st birthday.

Sources close to the Rawlings’ family said she had been quite unwell for sometime.

Mrs. Agbui was Head of the Catering Department at the presidency during former President Rawlings’ era.