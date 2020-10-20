Independent Candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane, has called on his supporters to remain calm as he and his team explore all available options to resolve issues surrounding his disqualification from the 2020 presidential race.

The Gane4Ghana team has issued a press release, saying it is disappointed in the Electoral Commission’s decision to disqualify him from running for president and is doing everything possible to get Mr Gane on the ballot paper.

The decision comes after the EC disqualified some five aspirants including Mr Gane on the basis of forgery of signatures and the manufacturing of endorsees.

The EC, after the disqualification, said it had forwarded the conducts of the disqualified aspirants to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.

The disqualified candidates include Kofi Koranteng as well as Akwasi Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwesi Busumburu of the People’s National Party (PNP) and the United Front Party’s (UFP) Agyenim Boateng.

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa who announced the disqualification in a press conference Monday evening said their decision was based on the verification and authentication reports it received from its technical team.

Although the Gane4Ghana team did not categorically deny the allegation, they are of the view that if the EC had identified any anomalies in their leader’s nomination forms, the EC should have allowed him time to correct the anomalies rather than an outright disqualification.

“Per the rules and guidelines of EC, and reiterated at the October 2nd, 2020 meeting, it was communicated that aspirants would be contacted immediately following any discrepancies concerning their filing in time to allow them to correct any anomalies,” a statement from the Gane4Ghana team read.

“Neither Mr Gane nor any member of the Gane4Ghana team was contacted since October 8th, 2020 to inform us of any issues or alleged forgery as has been put forth by the EC on October 19th, 2020,” the statement added.

The Gane4Ghana team are therefore calling on supporters of Marricke Gane “to remain calm” as they “explore all the options available to us in order to resolve this matter.”

The team said it remains committed to the “Ghana Deserves Better Agenda” and will do all within its power to get on the ballot to allow Ghanaians to decide the way forward on Election Day.”

Meanwhile, the EC has indicated that the ¢100,000 filing fee will be refunded to all disqualified aspirants in line with the rules surrounding the process.