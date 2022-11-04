The Central Region is being positioned as a rice-producing hub in the country, and according to Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, efforts are underway to unleash the region’s full potential in rice production.

In pursuit of that, she says a strong collaboration is being forged with Korea International Corporation, an expert organisation in upscaling rice production.

Mrs Marigold Assan was speaking to the media on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Cape Coast, Central Region during the Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie’s working tour in the region.

Central Regional Minister

The visit to the Central Region formed part of the minister’s second leg working tour of five regions.

Already, the tour has seen him visit the Western, Western North and Central Regions.

According to her, though the Central Region was eighth on the log of rice-producing regions, it was poised to move to the 7th position. She noted that talks were already ongoing in that regard.

She gave the assurance that with the measures put in place, one can only hope for the best from the region.

She added that the Region will institute a local market – “Farmers’ Market” – where foodstuffs produced in the region would be assembled and sold to consumers.

Furthermore, Mrs. Marigold Assan indicated that there were ongoing efforts to ensure that Ghanaians eat fresh foods from the farms while guaranteeing the benefits of their nutritional value.

In response, the Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, pledged his support to ensure that the nation rakes in the benefits of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) in the region.

He is expected to visit the Volta and Oti Regions in the coming days.