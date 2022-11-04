A former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Kojo Bonsu, has said it will be easier for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2024 elections if he is elected the flagbearer of the party.

“I’ve told you that as an Ashanti that will bring the votes; it will add on because Ashantis want their own as the leader,” he explained in an interview with Raymond Acquah on UpFront.

According to him, there are available data to show that if the NDC gets more votes in the Ashanti region, it will easily win the 2024 polls – and he believes this is one of the key reasons he must be considered to lead the party.

Kojo Bonsu earlier this year declared his intention to run for the NDC flagbearer race at the Manhyia Palace during the Akwasidae Festival where he sought the blessings of the Asantehene to emerge the first Ashanti flagbearer of NDC.

“If I am the leader, we will win easily. [If I am not], we still will work hard and win but it will be easier if I lead. It is data, it is there, the votes are there. If you get more votes in Ashanti, you win the elections easily. This is no rocket science,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has also announced his intent to lead the NDC in the 2024 election.