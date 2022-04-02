Ghana does not have the capacity to ban the importation of rice, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said.

Rather, he said they intend to reduce the importation as local rice producers are working to meet 2 million tonnes required for Ghana to be self-sufficient.

The Agric Minister was reacting to proposals from local producers for government to ban rice importation to Ghana.

The move, according to them, will help protect the market and also force consumers to buy made in Ghana rice.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the Agric Minister said any plan to ban rice importation will be done steadily.

He noted that, a total ban might lead to shortage and price hikes – a situation they envisage will bring pandemonium.

In his view, there is growth in the local rice production which is aiming to ensure the country becomes self-reliance.

Dr Akoto cited how paddy rice has been able to do over 1 million metric tonnes to buttress his point.

For now, the Agric Minister said the country produces about 50% of rice consumed in the country, which is projected to increase significantly as the years progress.

“Paddy rice is hoping to do 2 million metric tonnes for Ghana to be self-sufficient and we are supporting them to boast local production,” he added.