Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has revealed the government’s intention of planting more trees as part of the plans put in place in solving climate-related issues.

According to him, the exercise is geared towards mitigating the impact of climate change in the country’s forest cover.

“Here in Ghana, some 8 million hectares of forest have been lost since 1900,” he said.

“It is for this reason the government of President Akufo- Addo has adopted an aggressive afforestation program to restore our lost forest cover and contribute to the global action against climate change,” he added.

The exercise, he said, will come off in June this year.

Mr Jinapor disclosed that government envisages planting at least 20 million trees across the country this year.

“We have made the green Ghana Day an annual event and this year we have committed to planting at least 20 million trees across the country on June 10, 2022,” Mr Jinapor noted.

The Minister made this known while speaking at a Youth Climate Summit organized by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition.