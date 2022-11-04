Dancehall King Shatta Wale has lost hope in the political system of Ghana as he calls on the citizenry to advise themselves ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to the controversial musician, the democratic system in Ghana is nothing but an avenue for “family business” rather than the fulfillment of the mandate for which the electorate voted them to power.

Personally, Shatta said he has washed his hands off voting and anything politically inclined until a leader who has the citizens at heart arises, and he advised Ghanaians to follow his line.

In an interview on TV3, he opined the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have both contributed to the economic downturn.

It is for this reason he admonished Ghanaians to advise themselves and make a unanimous decision not to vote in the next elections.

“If we can form lines to vote for somebody to come to power and they come and make these blunders… I was in the Mahama administration when people said he wasn’t doing anything, now you’ve brought Akufo-Addo, and you’re saying he’s still not doing anything. If you can go and stand in line to vote for a president this time with the situation you are seeing, then you are your own problem,” he charged.

The ‘Rising Youth’ composer believes the current hardship is as a result of the bad decision Ghanaians made, urging them never to repeat that mistake.

“So let us rise and advise ourselves and find a proper leader for this country because people are dying in this country because of these fuel prices and dollar prices, and I believe you guys need to decide for yourselves because me, I don’t think I’d even have that time to vote for a politician that I know wouldn’t do anything for me,” he added.

