Nigerian prophet Christian Shola is currently making headlines after he sent a message to music star Davido and his baby mama Chioma, who are mourning the death of their son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Prophet Christian, in his message, appealed to Davido not to bury the dead child, who he described as a destiny child.

According to the prophet, God would perform wonders if Ifeanyi is taken to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs from the time he passed his message.

In his words: “I am Prophet Christian Shola, please don’t bury that boy yet, he is a destiny child. Take Ifeanyi Adeleke to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs after this message and see what will happen, God of of solution can never fail (2king5v10). Olórun Christian Shola Agbayé.”

See the post below: