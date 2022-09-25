Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is not too famous for making dance moves.

But, she made an exception when she hung out with fellow actress Roselyn Ngissah and US-based Ghanaian TV host Naana Donkor Arthur during her visit to New York.

Naana Donkor convinced Jackie to participate in some TikTok dances, and she did not disappoint at all as she gave off some boss lady vibes.

Jackie gently rolled her hands and flawlessly performed the dance moves to Crayon’s viral ‘Ijo’ afrobeats tune.

Jackie had a broad smile on her face as she did the dance and seemed to be enjoying herself.

The pretty actress looked good in a fashionable white and green suit. The coach they were travelling in looked luxurious and expensive.

Jackie and Roselyn were in New York for the premiere of the Red Carpet movie.