Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has insisted that the Black Stars can stand against any opposition at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant gaffer has announced his final 26-man squad for the Mundial.

According to him, the list of players he has released can stand against any opposition.

He added that the team can beat any side when the tournament takes off.

“This is out squad for the World Cup and I believe that we can go and make an impact,” he said at the unveiling.

“With this squad, I believe the Black Stars can beat any side at the World Cup.

“I will implore the country to support the team at the World Cup,” he added.

Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi today and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth World Cup appearance, will arrive in Doha on November 19.

Ghana, who have been housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.